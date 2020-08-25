Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Evangelical leader Falwell said to resign university post in wake of personal scandals

Jerry Falwell Jr, whose endorsement helped power Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, has resigned as head of the Christian university he runs in the wake of a rash of personal scandals, the Washington Post and the New York Times reported, dealing a blow to a pivotal figure in the U.S. evangelical political movement. Liberty and Falwell did not respond immediately to the reports of his resignation. Wisconsin deploys National Guard as police shooting of Black man sparks unrest

Wisconsin's governor on Monday deployed his state's National Guard to Kenosha following a night of sometimes-violent unrest that came after police in the lakeside city shot a Black man multiple times in the back. Governor Tony Evers also called a special legislative session to take up a package of bills aimed at addressing problems with law enforcement following the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake late Sunday afternoon. Blake's three sons saw the shooting, a lawyer for the family said. Portland police use tear gas, arrest over 20 after declaring 'riot'

Portland police used tear gas on protesters and made 23 arrests as it declared a demonstration against police brutality a "riot" late on Sunday, saying a group of over 200 demonstrators lit fires and attacked officers with lasers, mortars, rocks and bottles. "Portland Police deployed CS gas", it said in a statement https://bit.ly/2QmkyTX early on Monday. Florida judge tempers state mandate that all schools should reopen in-person class

A Florida judge struck down a state mandate Monday requiring "brick-and-mortar" schools to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, siding with a major Florida teachers union that wants local districts to decide. The state's largest teacher's union, Florida Education Association (FEA), argued that the state's blanket mandate to reopen all schools was unsafe. Exclusive: Business partner of Falwells says he had long affair with evangelical power couple

In a claim likely to intensify the controversy surrounding one of the most influential figures in the American Christian conservative movement, a business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relationship involving Falwell's wife and the evangelical leader. Giancarlo Granda says he was 20 when he met Jerry and Becki Falwell while working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in March 2012. Starting that month and continuing into 2018, Granda told Reuters that the relationship involved him having sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell looked on. New York probing whether Donald Trump and the Trump Organization manipulated asset values

The New York state attorney general is investigating whether Donald Trump and the Trump Organization improperly manipulated the value of the U.S. president's assets to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits, and said Trump's son Eric has been uncooperative in the civil probe. The disclosure was made in a filing on Monday with a New York state court in Manhattan, where Attorney General Letitia James is demanding that the Trump Organization, Eric Trump and others comply with subpoenas from her office. Exclusive: Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others

The top U.S. infectious diseases expert is warning that distributing a COVID-19 vaccine under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proved safe and effective in large trials is a bad idea that could have a chilling effect on the testing of other vaccines. Scientists and health experts have expressed concern that President Donald Trump will apply pressure on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to deliver a vaccine before November to boost his chances of re-election. NBA star LeBron James' group plans effort to recruit poll workers for November

A group of athletes led by NBA star LeBron James will roll out a multimillion-dollar program in the next few weeks to recruit poll workers in heavily Black electoral districts for November's election, a person familiar with the plans said on Monday. More Than a Vote, a group of prominent athletes fighting voter suppression, will collaborate with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund on the program in a dozen states, including battlegrounds such as Georgia, Michigan, Florida and Wisconsin, where disenfranchisement affects Black voters, the source said. Facing 'different climate' California battles record wildfires

More dry-lightning hit Northern California on Monday after sparking over 625 wildfires in the past week but lower temperatures helped firefighters battle two massive blazes. The worst of the wildfires, including the second and third largest in California history, burned in the San Francisco Bay Area with roughly 240,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings across the state. Texas, Louisiana brace as Tropical Storm Laura pegged to gather force

Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to gain strength rapidly as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico late Monday, and is expected to become a hurricane before hitting the Texas or Louisiana coast within 48 hours, forecasters said. Residents along the U.S. Gulf Coast prepared for what could be deadly winds, rains, and storm surges.