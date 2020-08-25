Left Menu
Britain's top gym coach steps aside amid investigation

Amanda Reddin has denied the allegations, saying her reputation within the sport "is now subject to a trial by media rather than through the proper processes." "The investigation will be completed by an external independent expert and any outcome actioned immediately," British Gymnastics said in a statement. "Our processes and investigations will also be scrutinized by the independent review." Last month, British Gymnastics chief executive Jane Allen announced an independent review of claims of mistreatment in the sport in Britain.

Britain's top gymnastics coach will temporarily step aside while allegations about her conduct are investigated, the country's governing body said Tuesday. Amanda Reddin has denied the allegations, saying her reputation within the sport "is now subject to a trial by media rather than through the proper processes." "The investigation will be completed by an external independent expert and any outcome actioned immediately," British Gymnastics said in a statement.

"Our processes and investigations will also be scrutinized by the independent review." Last month, British Gymnastics chief executive Jane Allen announced an independent review of claims of mistreatment in the sport in Britain. Olympians Becky and Ellie Downie say they have suffered from abusive behavior in gymnastics training for many years.

Two gymnasts made allegations of mistreatment by Reddin — the head national coach — on Monday, the BBC reported. On Tuesday, Amy Tinkler, who won a bronze medal in the floor competition at the 2016 Olympic Games, said Reddin was one of the coaches she issued a complaint about in December last year.

Tinkler said on Twitter she was told last week her complaints had been dealt with and the matter was closed. She said receiving that information left her feeling "sick." "It reinforced mine and every gymnast's fear, which is that their complaints aren't dealt with fairly and independently," she tweeted. "This is why we don't speak up. This is why we suffer in silence. We know that to speak up is a pointless, career-ending task." A complaint against Reddin dating back to the 1980s was not upheld by British Gymnastics, Regarding the latest allegations, Reddin said in a statement to ITV Sport: "I completely refute these claims, it is wrong that my reputation within the sport that I love is now subject to a trial by media rather than through the proper processes.

"I would welcome the allegations be submitted to the independent review into alleged abuse in gymnastics to ensure the integrity of the process is protected for both athletes and coaches." British Gymnastics said "there is no place for abuse in our sport" and that "those that speak out about mistreatment in gymnastics must be heard.".

