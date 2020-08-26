Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo holds closed-door meetings with Bahrain's royal family

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held closed-door meetings Wednesday with Bahrain's royal family and planned others with top officials in the United Arab Emirates amid the Trump administration's push for Arab nations to recognise Israel.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:50 IST
Pompeo holds closed-door meetings with Bahrain's royal family

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held closed-door meetings Wednesday with Bahrain's royal family and planned others with top officials in the United Arab Emirates amid the Trump administration's push for Arab nations to recognise Israel. Pompeo already travelled to Israel and Sudan on this trip through the Mideast, one that included him offering a recorded message in Jerusalem supporting President Donald Trump's reelection campaign for the Republican National Convention. That speech cast aside his own advice to American diplomats to be apolitical and bulldozed a long tradition of non-partisanship by previous secretaries of state.

In Manama, Pompeo tweeted that he met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and his son, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on Wednesday morning. “We discussed the importance of building regional peace and stability, including the importance of Gulf unity and countering Iran's malign influence in the region,” Pompeo wrote.

Pompeo also said he discussed efforts to “advance greater unity among Gulf countries.” That's as his plane flew over Qatar on its way to the United Arab Emirates, one of four Arab nations along with Bahrain now boycotting Doha over a yearslong political dispute. Typically, Bahraini and Emirati aircraft avoid Qatari airspace as they've closed their own airspace to Qatar Airways. His meetings in Bahrain come after a US-brokered deal announced August 13 saw the United Arab Emirates and Israel open diplomatic relations.

Bahrain, a small island nation just off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf, has a historic Jewish community. The kingdom has slowly encouraged ties to Israel, with two US-based rabbis in 2017 saying King Hamad himself promoted the idea of ending the boycott of Israel by Arab nations. That boycott had been in place to offer Palestinians support in their efforts to form an independent state. Bahrain is also home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet and remains a close security partner of the U.S. Pompeo arrived there Tuesday night and met Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, wearing an American-flag-colored face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Pompeo landed later Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the seven-sheikhdom federation of the UAE. There, he will speak with his Emirati counterpart and others..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope to readmit faithful to general audiences from next week - Vatican

The faithful will be readmitted to Pope Francis weekly general audiences from Sept. 2, a Vatican statement said on Wednesday, as the Holy See slowly lift restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of people traditionall...

Kartik Aaryan takes on the viral 'Rasode Mein kaun tha?' video, shares picture with folded hands

Giving his twist to the viral Rasode mein kaun tha rap video, actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday hilariously asked the question with folded hands to his fans. Please bata do. Rasode mein kaun tha, Please tell me, who was in the kitchen noted ...

Plan to use surplus land of railways to generate 20 GW of renewable energy: Goyal

Indian Railways plans to use its surplus land to generate 20 GW of renewable energy from Made in India solar or wind equipment to power its network, Commerce, Industry and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. He said Indian Rai...

Arenado's bat awakens as Rockies face D-backs

If the Colorado Rockies are going to advance to the postseason, they will need their biggest star, Nolan Arenado, to be the hitter hes always been in the major leagues. Its been a struggle for the five-time All-Star, whos batting .231 this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020