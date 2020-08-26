City in China resumes large-scale virus testing

City in China resumes large-scale virus testingPTI | Beijing | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 18:20 IST
The city of Urumqi in China's northwest resumed large-scale virus testing of residents Wednesday to stop a coronavirus outbreak, the government announced
The Xinjiang region has recorded 826 confirmed virus cases from mid-July through Tuesday in the outbreak, the government reported. It says 124 still were hospitalised
The announcement says testing would cover “key communities” but gave no indication how many people would be involved.