Top Pakistani Taliban Leader killed

A top commander of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was shot dead on Thursday by security forces in northwest Pakistan

Abu Bakr alias Hamza associated with Asmat Shaheen Bhittani group of the TTP was killed in an exchange of firing in restive Waziristan tribal district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The forces seized ammunition and weapons from the possession of the slain TTP commander

Hamza is the younger brother of TTP commander Maulvi Daud Bhittani and had carried out several terrorist attacks.