Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters World News Summary

UK eases COVID-19 lockdown in parts of Northern England Britain's health ministry said on Friday coronavirus-related restrictions on two households mixing would be lifted in parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire from Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2020 05:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 05:26 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK eases COVID-19 lockdown in parts of Northern England

Britain's health ministry said on Friday coronavirus-related restrictions on two households mixing would be lifted in parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire from Sept. 2. A tight lockdown would remain in place in Leicester for a further two weeks as cases remain high, the ministry said in a statement https://bit.ly/3gID83f. Mali's neighbours tell junta to transfer power to transitional government

Mali's West African neighbours on Friday told the military junta which seized control 10 days ago that it must transfer power to a civilian-led transitional government immediately and hold elections within a year. In exchange, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) committed to gradually lifting sanctions as the coup leaders complied with its demands, the bloc's chairman said. UK head teachers concerned about COVID test and trace scheme: survey

Almost 70% of head teachers do not have confidence in the UK government's test, trace and isolate system ahead of the return of millions of school children next week, a new survey of over 4,000 school leaders has shown. England's nearly 25,000 schools are set to return full time next week after many saw only a fraction of pupils return for the end of the last academic year. Violence erupts in Swedish town of Malmo after anti-Islam actions, police say

A riot broke out on Friday in the southern Swedish town of Malmo, where at least 300 people had gathered to protest against anti-Islam activities, police said. Protesters were throwing objects at police officers and car tyres had been set on fire, a police spokesman said. Earlier in the day, a copy of the Quran had been burned in Malmo by right-wing extremists. No serious threat to Kremlin critic Navalny's life, symptoms improving: spokeswoman

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who remains in a medically-induced coma after what his supporters suspect was a poisoning, is facing no serious threat to his life and his condition is improving, his spokeswoman said on Friday. Navalny, 44, was airlifted to Germany on Saturday after collapsing during a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. He is in a medically-induced coma in a Berlin hospital. Ailing Abe quits as Japan PM as COVID-19 slams economy, key goals unmet

Japan's Shinzo Abe on Friday said he was resigning because of poor health, ending a tenure as the country's longest-serving prime minister in which he sought to revive an economy stricken by deflation and push for a stronger military. His abrupt departure triggers a leadership battle in his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) over the next few weeks. The winner will likely stick to Abe's reflationary "Abenomics" policies that had mixed results in resuscitating the world's third-largest economy. France's Macron says he set red lines with Turkey in eastern Mediterranean

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he had taken a tough stance over the summer with regard to Turkey's actions in the eastern Mediterranean, setting red lines because Ankara respects actions not words. Relations between France and Turkey have soured in recent months over Ankara's role in NATO, Libya and the Mediterranean. Chile will not let striking truckers block main highways: president

Chile's president Sebastian Pinera on Friday insisted that truck drivers will not be allowed to block major highways while they strike to protest attacks on them in the country's restive Arauncania province. "We are not going to allow the taking of the highways or the interruption of the supply of food, medicine, ambulances, medical personnel or other goods," said Pinera. Belarus will shut transit routes if sanctions imposed, Lukashenko says

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, facing a nearly three-week popular uprising since a disputed election, threatened on Friday to cut off European transit routes across his country if sanctions are imposed. Speaking during a visit to a dairy factory in the country's east, Lukashenko said he would block European neighbours from shipping goods to Russia over Belarusian territory, and divert exports now shipped through ports in EU member Lithuania. Special Report: One Brazilian farmer tried – and failed – to ranch more responsibly in the Amazon

Mauro Lucio Costa wanted to do the right thing for the world's largest rainforest. For decades, the third-generation rancher in northern Brazil watched guiltily as his industry, feeding soaring global appetite for beef, razed ever more jungle. So, gradually he experimented with grasses and grazing techniques that today make his ranch one of the most efficient in Brazil. Costa became a model for those who believe beef can be raised profitably and sustainably – even in the Amazon.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 83,000 passenger arrivals took place across country on August 27: MoCA

Over 82,000 passengers took to the skies across the country on August 27, Ministry of Civil Aviation MoCA said on Friday. In a series of tweets, the Ministry informed that the over 83,000 passenger arrivals took place across the country on ...

COVID-19 death toll in Moscow rises to 4,798

A total of 12 COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Moscow over the past 24 hours. The death toll in the Russian capital has now risen to 4,798, Sputnik reported citing the citys coronavirus response center.Another 12 patients, who were diag...

'Three little pigs': Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks neuroscience startup Neuralink on Friday unveiled a pig named Gertrude that has had a coin-sized computer chip in its brain for two months, showing off an early step toward the goal of curing human diseas...

Mexico president tries to shoo away crowds as virus persists

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador loves hugging supporters and shaking hands in crowds but even he appears to be spooked by the countrys continued high coronavirus infection rates, shooing away fans and warning them not to come to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020