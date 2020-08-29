Left Menu
'US welcomes Taiwan President's statement on lifting restrictions on imports of pork, beef'

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Friday (local time) said his country welcomes President Tsai Ing-Wen's statement that Taiwan will move quickly to lift restrictions on imports of U.S. pork and beef.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2020 05:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 05:56 IST
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.. Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Friday (local time) said his country welcomes President Tsai Ing-Wen's statement that Taiwan will move quickly to lift restrictions on imports of U.S. pork and beef. "The U.S. welcomes President Tsai Ing-Wen's August 28 statement that Taiwan will move quickly to lift restrictions on imports of U.S. pork and beef. This move opens the door for even deeper economic and trade cooperation. Kudos to President Tsai for her leadership," Pompeo said in a tweet.

US State Department said it welcomes President Tsai Ing-Wen's August 28 statement that Taiwan will move quickly to lift restrictions on imports of U.S. pork and beef. "We look forward to the timely implementation of these actions, which will provide greater access for U.S. farmers to one of East Asia's most vibrant markets, and for Taiwan consumers to high-quality U.S. agricultural products," the statement read. "President Tsai's vision and leadership in removing these long-standing barriers open the door to greater economic and trade cooperation between the United States and Taiwan," it added.

The United State is going to keep its commitment in helping Taiwan to meet self-defence capabilities, Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper told reporters last week, Sputnik had reported "We are making sure that we are going to address self-defence capabilities for Taiwan," Cooper said during a virtual press briefing.

The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation. However, Washington has maintained informal relations with the island nation after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979. (ANI)

