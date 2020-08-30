Mike Pompeo thanks Shinzo Abe for playing pivotal role in US-Japan alliance

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday (local time) thanked Shinzo Abe, the Japanese Prime Minister who stepped down recently, for playing a pivotal role in improving US-Japan relationship and making the ties between the two countries the strongest it has ever been. Abe had on Friday announced that he was resigning because of poor health.

The US Secretary of State said that Abe advanced a free and open Indo-Pacific by working with the United States to build a network of partnerships across the region. "The United States deeply values the enduring contributions of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in making the U.S.-Japan relationship the strongest it has ever been. He championed our Alliance as a cornerstone of peace and security, and he advanced a free and open Indo-Pacific by working with the United States to build a network of partnerships across the region," Pompeo said in a statement.

"We thank him for his many years of dedicated service and wish him a speedy and complete recovery," Pompeo said. US President Donald Trump on Friday had heaped praise for Abe and said they both share a "great relationship."

"We've had a great relationship and I just feel very badly about it, because it must be very severe for him to leave," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "He loves his country so much and for him to leave, you know, I just can't imagine what it is," the US President had said. Abe, who has battled ulcerative colitis disease for years had on Friday said he was told in June this year that were signs of recurrence of his chronic condition and he was stepping down because his worsened condition and treatment could threaten the decision-making process.

Addressing a press conference he said: "I did my best at work, while taking medicine. But starting middle of last month, my physical condition changed, and I felt very exhausted. Recurrence of the disease was confirmed at the beginning of this month." "In politics, getting results is the most important thing. Facing illness and treatment and being in poor physical form, I could not let myself make mistakes in important political decisions and fail to achieve results," he said further.

Abe said he would continue to carry out his duties until the ruling party elects its new leader, who would subsequently become the new prime minister. The elections are expected to be held in mid-September. (ANI)