Restaurant collapse in China's Shanxi kills 29
Fifty-seven people were pulled from the debris, with 29 confirmed dead, while 21 suffered minor injuries. The Shanxi provincial government has set up a high-level team to investigate the accident in the county, which is under the jurisdiction of the city of Linfen, the emergency management ministry said.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-08-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 12:16 IST
Twenty-nine people were killed and seven seriously injured when a restaurant collapsed in northern China's Shanxi province, the country's emergencies ministry media said on Sunday. The building collapsed at 9:40 a.m. (0140 GMT) on Saturday in Xiangfen county in the southwest of Shanxi, the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement.
The accident in the two-storey structure occurred as villagers and relatives gathered for a birthday party, and the rescue operation ended early on Sunday, state media said. Fifty-seven people were pulled from the debris, with 29 confirmed dead, while 21 suffered minor injuries.
The Shanxi provincial government has set up a high-level team to investigate the accident in the county, which is under the jurisdiction of the city of Linfen, the emergency management ministry said.
