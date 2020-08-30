Pak, Afghan officials to meet on Monday in Kabul to strengthen bilateral ties

Senior officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold talks in Kabul on Monday under a bilateral arrangement to improve cooperation in different fields, the Foreign Office here said on Sunday. Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will lead the Pakistani delegation, while the Afghan side will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab at the second review meeting of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

The APAPPS framework comprises five working groups focused on politico-diplomatic, military to military coordination, intelligence cooperation, economy, and refugee issues. The first review meeting was held in Islamabad on June 10 2019. "During the second meeting, all five working groups under APAPPS will review the implementation status of earlier discussions and decisions, with a view to taking the process forward," the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

The APAPPS provides an important forum to address common challenges and deepen mutual trust and understanding. Effective utilisation of the APAPPS mechanism is pivotal in advancing the shared objectives of peace, stability, prosperity and development, it said. The APAPPS was established in 2018 to provide a comprehensive and structured framework for institutional engagement in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, it added.