Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baloch, Sindhis, Pashtuns stage protest against Pakistan in Toronto

Members of Baloch, Sindhi and Pashtun organisations staged a protest on Sunday in Toronto to mark the 'International Day of Victims of Forced Disappearances', demanding the United Nations and international community to press Pakistan to end forced disappearances, enforced conversion to Islam and extrajudicial killings.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 31-08-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 10:05 IST
Baloch, Sindhis, Pashtuns stage protest against Pakistan in Toronto
Baloch, Sindhis, Pashtuns staged a protest against Pakistan in Toronto on International Day of Victims of Forced Disappearances yesterday.. Image Credit: ANI

Members of Baloch, Sindhi and Pashtun organisations staged a protest on Sunday in Toronto to mark the 'International Day of Victims of Forced Disappearances', demanding the United Nations and international community to press Pakistan to end forced disappearances, enforced conversion to Islam and extrajudicial killings. The leaders and members of Baloch National Movement, Canada Pashtun Council, Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement and World Sindhi Congress gathered in downtown Toronto and raised slogans like 'Pakistan Army Terrorist, ISI Terrorist'. They called Pakistan Army an "occupied Army of Pakistan, Balochistan and Sindh."

The protestors urged the Canadian government to pressurise Pakistan for reinstating human rights for Baloch, Sindhis, Mohajirs and Pashtuns. They held banners that read 'stop Baloch genocide' and 'stop enforced disappearances in Balochistan'. The demonstrators met with "Free Hong Kong" protestors and together they raised slogans against Pakistan and China.

An activist said, "We have gathered here on the day of International Day of Forced Disappearances to protest against enforced disappearances. This has destroyed our lives and it's affecting the present generation and will continue to impact the future generation as well. This practice will continue until terrorist state Pakistan exists on the map. We demand the international community to take note of the human rights abuses committed by Pakistan and put an end to enforced disappearances." Echoing similar sentiments, another activist said, "China is equally involved in war crimes in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan, like the Pakistan Army and its intelligence service. The People's Liberation Army of China, Pakistan Army and its intelligence service are equally guilty for the war crimes in Pakistan."

Several protests against Pakistan were organised across the world on the occasion of the International Day of Victims of Forced Disappearances. Scores of people protested outside the Pakistan consulate in New York against the forceful abductions of people from the minority communities in Pakistan by its Army and intelligence.

The Free Balochistan Movement staged a protest against enforced disappearances in Balochistan by Pakistani establishment outside the official residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London. A similar anti-Pakistan demonstration was also organised by the Sindhi Baloch Forum in front of the UK Parliament. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

GVK signs pact to cooperate with Adani in relation to Mumbai airport

GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd said on Monday that the company along with its subsidiaries GVK Airport Developers Ltd GVKADL and GVK Airport Holdings Ltd have agreed to cooperate with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, the flagship holding compa...

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV dedicates VMA show to 'true hero' Chadwick Boseman; A digital dance-off spreads from Argentina to the world and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.MTV dedicates VMA show to true hero Chadwick BosemanYouth channel MTV dedicated its Video Music Awards show on Sunday to Chadwick Boseman, calling the Black Panther star, whose dea...

Health News Roundup: India coronavirus cases surge to 3.6 million; New Zealanders wear face masks as Auckland lockdown lifted

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million Reuters tallyGlobal coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as India marked a worldwide record for da...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

A Reuters tally showed that global COVID-19 cases surpassed 25 million, with total infections in the United States topping six million on Sunday as the virus spread increased in many Midwest states.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020