Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey accuses Greece of 'piracy' over eastern Mediterranean

He asked whether the people of Greece and France were ready to make the same sacrifices due to the “greed and incompetence” of their leaders. On Monday, Turkish ruling party spokesman Omer Celik commented about media reports claiming that Greece had clandestinely sent soldiers to the island of Kastellorizo, located around 600 kilometers (370 miles) from the Greek mainland and two kilometers (1.25 miles) from the Turkish coast, denouncing the alleged move as “a new example of piracy.” “Pointing guns toward Turkey's coasts is foolishness,” he warned.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:12 IST
Turkey accuses Greece of 'piracy' over eastern Mediterranean

Turkey on Monday accused Greece of “piracy” and warned it will stand up to Athens' alleged efforts to militarize islands near its coast, following claims that the neighbouring country was building up troops on one such island in violation of treaties. Despite mediation efforts by Germany, NATO allies Turkey and Greece are locked in a dangerous standoff over maritime boundaries and offshore energy exploration rights, which was sparked when Turkey sent a research ship, accompanied by warships to search for gas and oil reserves. The two neighbors have been engaged in competing military exercises at sea in recent weeks.

A member of the European Union, Greece claims the waters are part of its continental shelf and has enlisted the support of the 27-nation bloc, which has condemned Turkey's “illegal activities” and warned of potential sanctions against Ankara. Turkey disputes Greece's claims, insisting that Greek islands shouldn't be taken into account when delineating maritime boundaries. Ankara accuses Athens of trying to grab an unfair share of the eastern Mediterranean's resources.

Greece and Cyprus have recently been joined by France, Italy and the United Arab Emirates in carrying out naval and aerial war games in the region. Ratcheting up the rhetoric, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that his country of ready to pay the price for its efforts to defend Turkey's rights in the eastern Mediterranean. He asked whether the people of Greece and France were ready to make the same sacrifices due to the “greed and incompetence” of their leaders.

On Monday, Turkish ruling party spokesman Omer Celik commented about media reports claiming that Greece had clandestinely sent soldiers to the island of Kastellorizo, located around 600 kilometers (370 miles) from the Greek mainland and two kilometers (1.25 miles) from the Turkish coast, denouncing the alleged move as “a new example of piracy.” “Pointing guns toward Turkey's coasts is foolishness,” he warned. Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said late Sunday that if the reports were true, then the move would amount to a violation of a 1947 treaty and “a new indication of Greece's unlawfulness and its true intentions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We emphasize that we will not allow such a provocation to achieve its purpose, right across our coasts,” Aksoy said. “If it continues to take steps that increase the tension in the region, the loser would be Greece.” There was no immediate comment from the Greek government. Greek defense officials said that soldiers were sent to Kastellorizo as part of a regular rotation and that there was no military buildup on the island. Greek officials argue that Greece does have the right to deploy defensive forces when under threat, adding that Turkey isn't a signatory of the 1947 treaty ceding the southeast Aegean islands to Greece.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CM Patnaik expresses grief at demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief at the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday. Patnaik has described Mukherjee as an illustrious son of India and said, his demise brings an end to glorious life.Late M...

Complete lockdown in Bengal on Sept 7, 11 and 12: Chief secy

The West Bengal government on Monday decided to go ahead with three days of complete lockdown in September, clearing the air over the issue after the Unlock 4 guidelines asked states to take the Centre into confidence before imposing any lo...

Baltic states hit Lukashenko, other Belarus officials with sanctions

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia imposed travel bans on President Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other Belarusian officials on Monday, signaling impatience with the Wests cautious approach by announcing sanctions without waiting for the rest of t...

Mamata mourns the death of Pranab Mukherjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said with his demise an era has come to an end. She recollected her long association with Mukherjee and extended...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020