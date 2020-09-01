Pranab Mukherjee made positive contribution to India-China ties: Beijing

China on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away at the age of 84, and said he made a positive contribution to China-India relations and it is a heavy loss to the friendship of two countries. "Pranab Mukherjee was a veteran statesman of India. In his 50 years in politics, he made a positive contribution to China-India relations. It is a heavy loss to China-India friendship and to India. We express condolences over his death and extend our sympathies," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for coronavirus, breathed his last on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery. In his long political career, he held several top posts including that of External Affairs Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister.

The Government of India has announced seven-day official mourning. (ANI)