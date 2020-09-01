Heavy rains lash Pakistan; 13 more killed

Left Menu
Due to the unremitting rain for the past several days, water swelled in rivers, creating a low flood like situation. "River Indus at Taunsa is in medium flood level.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 19:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Incessant rains lashed Pakistan on Tuesday, killing 13 more people while the water level increased in the rivers across the country, creating a flood like situation. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported widespread rains across the country while the Met Office forecast showed more downpour in the next 24 hours.

The NDMA data showed that 13 more people died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 176 since June 15 when the monsoon season started in the country. Another 101 have been injured. So far 72 people have been killed in Sindh, 48 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 19 in Balochistan, 16 in Punjab, 11 in Gilgit-Baltistan region and 10 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to the NDMA data.

The NDMA reported that 1,307 houses were fully damaged due to rains, floods and landslides while another 853 were partially damaged. The rescue and relief activities were going on and the Army troops were helping the civilian administration. Due to the unremitting rain for the past several days, water swelled in rivers, creating a low flood like situation.

"River Indus at Taunsa is in medium flood level. River Indus at Guddu Sukkur and River Chenab at Trimmu are in low flood level. All other major rivers are at below low flood level," reported the NDMA. The situation in Karachi remained volatile as the mega city of over 20 million people faced the worst urban flooding in its recent history. TV footage showed all major areas inundated and efforts have been going on to pump the water out of low-lying areas.

Several posh areas like Defence Housing Authority and Clifton also could not escape flooding. The Army and civil administration are working to restore the civic network. The Meteorological Office of the country in its forecast warned of more rains.

"Widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy to very heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of rivers Kabul and Indus along with Peshawar and Rawalpindi divisions," it said. "Scattered wind-thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy fall is expected over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej," it said, adding that rain was also expected in Bannu, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan administrative divisions.

However, on the positive note, the Met Office said that the "rainfall activity is likely to decrease significantly from 5 September". Monsoon rains hit the sub-continent every year in the summer, bringing heavy downpour and floods that displace hundreds and thousands of people.

