Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate action is Europe's 'roadmap' out of COVID-19 crisis, top official says

The European Union will redouble efforts to meet its green goals to help mitigate the economic havoc wrought by the COVID-19, its top climate official said on Tuesday, rejecting any notion that the pandemic had made ambitious climate action unaffordable. The EU is gearing up for a mammoth few months of climate policymaking.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:40 IST
Climate action is Europe's 'roadmap' out of COVID-19 crisis, top official says
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union will redouble efforts to meet its green goals to help mitigate the economic havoc wrought by the COVID-19, its top climate official said on Tuesday, rejecting any notion that the pandemic had made ambitious climate action unaffordable.

The EU is gearing up for a mammoth few months of climate policymaking. It is due to unveil a tougher 2030 emissions-cutting target, a strategy to curb methane emissions, and new plans to clean up the financial, chemicals and buildings sectors by the end of the year. EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said the pandemic had not dampened these plans, despite plunging the bloc into its worst economic recession.

"As uncertainty grows, so does the pressure on governments to provide quick fixes. Yet here we are, not just maintaining our ambitions, but doubling down on the Green Deal," he said, referring to the bloc's plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050. "It was our growth strategy, and now it is also our roadmap out of this crisis."

The Commission will this month propose a new EU climate target for 2030, to cut emissions by 50% or 55% against 1990 levels. The current goal is for a 40% cut. Speaking at an online event hosted by the Bruegel think-tank, Timmermans said making deeper emissions cuts this decade was "doable" and made economic sense.

The cost of tackling climate change would be "dwarfed" by the price tag of inaction, he said, as a failure to curb emissions would see destructive climate impacts worsen, with poorer people bearing the brunt of it. Last year was Europe's hottest on record, and the continent is already facing weather phenomena exacerbated by climate change, such as drought, wildfires and heatwaves.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 139 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh reported four more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 41, while 139 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,256. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,525, Additional C...

2 more MLAs test COVID-19 positive in Odisha

Two more MLAs in Odisha on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of lawmakers infected with the disease to 16 in the state. Bari MLA Sunanda Das in her twitter post said, I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in home iso...

Defying local officials, Trump arrives in Kenosha amid protests and racial unrest

Defying requests to stay away, President Donald Trump arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to highlight his law and order re-election campaign theme in a city upended by protests after the shooting of a Black man by a white police offi...

PM Modi to address Leadership Summit of USISPF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver key note address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF on Thursday, organisers announced on Tuesday. We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020