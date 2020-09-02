Sports News Roundup: Three PSG players test positive; With no fans at US Open, Serena cheers herself and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer: Three PSG players test positive for COVID-19

Three Paris St Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. The club declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about the identity of the players but French sports daily L'Equipe reported Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes tested positive after returning from Ibiza.

With no fans at US Open, Serena cheers herself to victory

With no fans to cheer her on, Serena Williams was left to push herself to a record-breaking straight-sets victory in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The six-time champion did not need the help of a fan-filled Arthur Ashe Stadium to provide a lift during her 7-5 6-4 win over the 96th ranked Kristie Ahn.

Penalty costs Alaphilippe yellow as Van Aert wins easy stage

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe lost the overall lead in the Tour de France to Briton Adam Yates after being handed a 20-second penalty for illegal feeding at the end of stage five, won by Belgian Wouth van Aert on Wednesday. Van Aert was fastest in the sprint at the end of the 183km ride from Gap that featured no breakaway, an almost unprecedented scenario in normal racing conditions in the modern era.

NBA legend Michael Jordan bets on DraftKings will advise board; shares jump

DraftKings Inc said on Wednesday basketball legend Michael Jordan will take an undisclosed equity stake in the fantasy sports and gambling company and join its board as a special advisor. Shares of the company rose nearly 6% to $39.07 in morning trading.

Froome and Thomas to ride Tirreno-Adriatico

Former Tour de France winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas will take part in the Tirreno-Adriatico this month, organisers of the rescheduled event said on Wednesday. Both were left out of Ineos Grenadiers team for this year's Tour after struggling for form.

MLB roundup: Dickerson leads Giants' 23-3 onslaught vs. Rockies

Alex Dickerson had three home runs among his five hits and added six RBIs, and Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano also drove in six runs each to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 23-5 win over the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Tuesday night. Dickerson tied Willie Mays' modern-day franchise record for total bases in a game with 16, as he added two doubles to his homer haul.

'Virtual London Marathon' sells out as 45,000 sign up to run alone

More than 45,000 people have signed up to run the first "virtual" London Marathon in October after the actual race, already postponed from April, was cancelled last month due to the risk of coronavirus spread. A multi-lap elite race, headlined by Kenyan world record holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei, will take place on a closed course in a central London park on Oct. 4 but, along with the rest of the world's major races, the mass participation event was called off.

Team Ineos are off their game, says rival boss Vaughters

Team Ineos lack their usual strength and will not be able to control the Tour de France as they usually do, rival team manager Jonathan Vaughters said on Wednesday. The British outfit, formerly Team Sky, have dominated the Tour de France in the past decade, winning seven of the last eight editions with Chris Froome taking four GC titles.

Pella hits out at U.S. Open organisers over COVID-19 protocols

Argentina's Guido Pella has slammed the United States Tennis Association (USTA) over Benoit Paire's positive COVID-19 test before the U.S. Open, saying the organisers of the Grand Slam applied health protocols differently in the Frenchman's case. Tournament organisers refused to divulge the identity of the player but Paire, who was removed from the draw on Sunday, later confirmed on social media that he had tested positive.

It will be difficult for Messi to remain with Barcelona, says his father

It will be difficult for Lionel Messi to remain at Barcelona after he made public his desire to leave the Spanish club, his father and agent Jorge Messi said on Wednesday as he arrived in the city to negotiate his son's future. After flying in on a private jet, Jorge Messi is expected to meet club president Josep Maria Bartomeu later on Wednesday to discuss his son's future, Spanish media reported.