Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian side violated bilateral agreements, important consensus, claims China

Amid the border tensions in Eastern Ladakh, China on Wednesday claimed that Indian side has violated "bilateral agreements and important consensus."

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 03-09-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 00:48 IST
Indian side violated bilateral agreements, important consensus, claims China
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the border tensions in Eastern Ladakh, China on Wednesday claimed that Indian side has violated "bilateral agreements and important consensus." "The Indian side claims it `pre-empted' Chinese military activity. India's statements reveal the fact that the Indian troops were the first to have illegally crossed the LAC, changed the status quo in the border areas, and violated bilateral agreements and important consensus," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"We urge the Indian side to strictly discipline its border troops, stop all provocations, immediately withdraw all personnel who illegally trespassed across the LAC, and stop taking any actions that may escalate tensions or complicate matters," the spokesperson said. India had said on Tuesday that it has taken up the matter of "recent provocative and aggressive actions" with the Chinese side and has urged them to control their frontline troops.

"We have taken up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and have urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions," Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement. The ministry said Indian side is firmly committed to resolve all outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector through peaceful dialogue.

The Indian Army thwarted Chinese Army's attempt on the night of August 29 and 30 to transgress into areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso. Indian Army spokesperson had said on Monday that on the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

The Indian Army took measures to strengthen its position and "and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground". The spokesperson also said that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last few months including five Lieutenant general-level talks.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Assam rifles uncover illegal liquor bottling plant in Nagaland

The Assam Rifles on Wednesday uncovered an illegal liquor bottling plant at Dimapur and seized several contraband items, a senior official said. As part of the ongoing crackdown to prevent illegal activities in Nagaland, security forces sei...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Russia for SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday arrived here on a three-day visit to Russia to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu on further boosting b...

Spain: Judge strips late dictator's heirs of summer retreat

A Spanish court on Wednesday ordered the heirs of Gen. Francisco Franco to hand over to the state a 19th-century palace used by the late dictator as a summer retreat. The Spanish government had filed a lawsuit against the dictators descenda...

Mexican environment minister resigns after critique

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador announced the resignation of his environment minister Wednesday, nearly a month after a leaked recording showed that cabinet member criticizing the presidents administration. Lpez Obrador said Env...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020