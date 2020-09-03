Indian side violated bilateral agreements, important consensus, claims China

Amid the border tensions in Eastern Ladakh, China on Wednesday claimed that Indian side has violated "bilateral agreements and important consensus." "The Indian side claims it `pre-empted' Chinese military activity. India's statements reveal the fact that the Indian troops were the first to have illegally crossed the LAC, changed the status quo in the border areas, and violated bilateral agreements and important consensus," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"We urge the Indian side to strictly discipline its border troops, stop all provocations, immediately withdraw all personnel who illegally trespassed across the LAC, and stop taking any actions that may escalate tensions or complicate matters," the spokesperson said. India had said on Tuesday that it has taken up the matter of "recent provocative and aggressive actions" with the Chinese side and has urged them to control their frontline troops.

"We have taken up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and have urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions," Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement. The ministry said Indian side is firmly committed to resolve all outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector through peaceful dialogue.

The Indian Army thwarted Chinese Army's attempt on the night of August 29 and 30 to transgress into areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso. Indian Army spokesperson had said on Monday that on the night of August 29/30, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

The Indian Army took measures to strengthen its position and "and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground". The spokesperson also said that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last few months including five Lieutenant general-level talks.