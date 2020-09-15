Left Menu
Fire erupts in central Beirut

A fire broke out early on Tuesday at a cultural facility in the centre of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, according to the Lebanon 24 broadcaster.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Beirut [Lebanon], September 15 (ANI/Sputnik): A fire broke out early on Tuesday at a cultural facility in the centre of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, according to the Lebanon 24 broadcaster. According to the news outlet, the fire erupted near the entrance of the Beirut International Exhibition and Leisure Centre, also known as BIEL, which hosts conferences and other cultural events.

Firefighting brigades are trying to put out the fire, the broadcaster reported. On August 4, the devastating blast in the Beirut port, which was preceded by a massive blaze, destroyed around half of the city, killing at least 190 people and injuring thousands of others.

A little more than a month later, on September 10, another fire took place at oil and tire depots at the port. President Michel Aoun did not rule out that the flame could have occurred due to arson. (ANI/Sputnik)

