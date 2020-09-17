Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finnish PM Marin wishes PM Modi on birthday, says there's potential to deepen bilateral ties

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday adding that there is "more potential" to deepen bilateral relations between India and Finland.

ANI | Helsinki | Updated: 17-09-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 01:51 IST
Finnish PM Marin wishes PM Modi on birthday, says there's potential to deepen bilateral ties
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Image Credit: ANI

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday adding that there is "more potential" to deepen bilateral relations between India and Finland. "On the occasion of your 70th birthday on September 17, let me express my heartfelt congratulations to you and my best wishes for your good health and well being," read a letter from the Finnish Prime Minister dated September 15.

Marin further said that in times of the COVID-19 pandemic, international cooperation is needed "now more than ever" adding that there "is more potential to deepen" the bilateral relations between the two countries and both nations are "staunch supporters of a rules-based international order". "We are facing challenging times. I strongly believe that we will all come out stronger from the crisis. The pandemic has clearly shown that national measures are not enough. We need international cooperation now more than ever. There is much potential to deepen even further the bilateral relations between India and Finland. We have just celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations between our countries. At the global level and within the multilateral system, our nations are staunch supporters of a rules-based international order," she added

In wake of the India-EU Summit in July, Marin called the relation between India and the Union as "very promising" adding that there is an opportunity to turn the "good spirits and broad array of deliverables" from the summit into action. "Finland is an active member of the European Union. The relations between the EU and India look very promising in the light of the productive 15" EU India Summit held on 15 July 2020. We have the opportunity now to turn the good spirits and broad array of deliverables from it into action," she said.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Head of Libya's Tripoli government says he wants to quit

Libyas internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj said on Wednesday he wants to quit by the end of October, which could feed political tensions in Tripoli amid new efforts to find a political solution to the countrys conflict...

Trump says U.S. could distribute at least 100 million COVID vaccine doses by end of 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in the United States by the end of 2020, months earlier than a top government health official predicted earlier in the da...

Sony PlayStation 5 to launch November priced $499.99 and $399.99

Sony Corp said on Wednesday the next-generation PlayStation 5 console would launch in November priced at 499.99 and 399.99 for a version without a disk drive, as it squares off against rival Microsoft Corps Xbox console. The pricing announc...

Cowboys fear Falcons' potent passing attack

The Atlanta Falcons added running back Todd Gurley in the offseason, but Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said the focus heading into their Sunday game in Arlington, Texas, is on slowing down the Falcons passing game. In a Week 1 loss to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020