Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi thanks Bhutan PM for birthday wishes, says New Delhi-Thimphu friendship is example of mutual trust between neighbours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering for his birthday wishes and said New Delhi and Thimphu friendship is a "shining example of mutual trust and cooperation between neighbours".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:17 IST
PM Modi thanks Bhutan PM for birthday wishes, says New Delhi-Thimphu friendship is example of mutual trust between neighbours
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering for his birthday wishes and said New Delhi and Thimphu friendship is a "shining example of mutual trust and cooperation between neighbours". "Thank you, Lyonchhen @pmbhutan for your warm good wishes and prayers! We cherish the India-Bhutan friendship as a shining example of mutual trust and cooperation between neighbours," he said in a reply to Tshering for his birthday wishes.

Taking to Twitter, the Bhutan prime minister extended his wishes on PM Modi's 70th birthday on Thursday. "The people and government of Bhutan convey prayers for your success and well being on Your Excellency's 70th birth anniversary. Under your leadership, we are confident that India will continue to achieve even greater transformation," he tweeted.

Wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from all corners of the world on his birthday. The leaders across parties greeted him. President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first one to wish the prime minister.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin are among the foreign leaders who have extended their greetings to the Indian prime minister. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Immune system's T cells play bigger role in reducing COVID-19 severity: Study

Vaccine candidates for COVID-19 should elicit a broad immune response that includes antibodies, and the bodys helper and killer T cells, according to a study which says weak or uncoordinated immunity may lead to a poor disease outcome. The ...

Himachal Pradesh reports 77 more COVID-19 cases

As many as 77 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, said the State Health Department. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State has reached 10,886 so far, including 4,143 active cases. While the ...

COVID-19 plunges additional 150 million children into poverty: UNICEF analysis

An additional 150 million children globally have been plunged into poverty since the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, taking the number of children living in multi-dimensional poverty across the world to approximately 1.2 billion, a...

Hopeful COVID-19 vaccine will be available in India next year: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that he is hopeful that by the early next year, the vaccine will be available in India and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handled Covid-19 meticulously. History will remember...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020