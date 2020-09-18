Nepal begins its first broad-gauge railway service trials

Trial for Nepal's first broad-gauge railway service in Janakpur has begun from Friday with the arrival of two sets of rail to revive operation in the Janakpur-Jaynagar section. Remained halted for past six years for upgrade, the previous narrow-gauge- now a broad gauge is expected to come into operation after Dashain-Tihar. With its operation, the first trans-border railway connection between two neighbours would again be established.

"I am very very happy as it is set to resume which shows the united work of Indian and Nepali Government. It would prove best for the people of Mithilanchal to ferry and also would increase comfort of people," Ram Lakhan Tapar from Janakpur who came to see the arriving train told ANI. "With the operation of rail, it would be easy for us to go to India to buy and bring things from there. Before its resumption we have to take the express vehicles, now anyone can go to India and meet relatives which would shorten traveling time. Now we will get means to ferry to and fro which also would ease the tension," Tapar added.

People gathered in large numbers at halt station in Janakpur on Friday afternoon to see and welcome the arriving train procured by Government of Nepal from Konkan Railways of India. Nepal's Railway Department has procured the rail engines and coaches from Kokan India for 84 Crore 65 Lakhs Nepali rupees.

Operated using Diesel and Electricity, each set has 5 bogies (coaches). Out of them one is AC coach while three are General bogies. One of the set's engine has been designed with the capacity to accommodate passengers. Combining the 5 bogies, it bears the capacity of 1 Thousand and 3 hundred passengers at a time. The 34 Kilometer broad gauge railway track has been built in Indian assistance. It would revive the earlier Janakpur-Jaynagar railways connection between India and Nepal. Further work of extending railways track from Kurtha to Bijalapur of Mahottari measuring 17 Kilometers is underway.

The Kurtha-Jaynagar Railway measuring 35 kilometres in length section was constructed with the technical and financial support of India. The railway is likely to come into operation after Dashain and Tihar festivals. (ANI)