Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal begins its first broad-gauge railway service trials

Trial for Nepal's first broad-gauge railway service in Janakpur has begun from Friday with the arrival of two sets of rail to revive operation in the Janakpur-Jaynagar section.

ANI | Janakpur | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 22:50 IST
Nepal begins its first broad-gauge railway service trials
Nepal began its first broad-gauge railway service trials. Image Credit: ANI

Trial for Nepal's first broad-gauge railway service in Janakpur has begun from Friday with the arrival of two sets of rail to revive operation in the Janakpur-Jaynagar section. Remained halted for past six years for upgrade, the previous narrow-gauge- now a broad gauge is expected to come into operation after Dashain-Tihar. With its operation, the first trans-border railway connection between two neighbours would again be established.

"I am very very happy as it is set to resume which shows the united work of Indian and Nepali Government. It would prove best for the people of Mithilanchal to ferry and also would increase comfort of people," Ram Lakhan Tapar from Janakpur who came to see the arriving train told ANI. "With the operation of rail, it would be easy for us to go to India to buy and bring things from there. Before its resumption we have to take the express vehicles, now anyone can go to India and meet relatives which would shorten traveling time. Now we will get means to ferry to and fro which also would ease the tension," Tapar added.

People gathered in large numbers at halt station in Janakpur on Friday afternoon to see and welcome the arriving train procured by Government of Nepal from Konkan Railways of India. Nepal's Railway Department has procured the rail engines and coaches from Kokan India for 84 Crore 65 Lakhs Nepali rupees.

Operated using Diesel and Electricity, each set has 5 bogies (coaches). Out of them one is AC coach while three are General bogies. One of the set's engine has been designed with the capacity to accommodate passengers. Combining the 5 bogies, it bears the capacity of 1 Thousand and 3 hundred passengers at a time. The 34 Kilometer broad gauge railway track has been built in Indian assistance. It would revive the earlier Janakpur-Jaynagar railways connection between India and Nepal. Further work of extending railways track from Kurtha to Bijalapur of Mahottari measuring 17 Kilometers is underway.

The Kurtha-Jaynagar Railway measuring 35 kilometres in length section was constructed with the technical and financial support of India. The railway is likely to come into operation after Dashain and Tihar festivals. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Suresh Raina to set up cricket academy in J-K

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina would set up a cricket academy in Jammu and Kashmir to train aspiring cricketers, particularly youngsters from remote areas of the union territory, an official spokesman said on Friday. On his visit to Ka...

Q & A-What's the real impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

The Trump administration will ban video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading or updating the Chinese-owned platform over concerns it poses a national security threa...

Kerala: LDF to counter opposition narrative on Gold Smuggling Case, to hold campaign on Sep 29

The Left Democratic Front LDF on Friday decided to hold district and state-level programs on September 29 condemning the undemocratic protests organised by opposition including BJP and Congress in Kerala over the gold smuggling case. Infor...

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced to set up the countrys biggest film city in the states Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said here. The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020