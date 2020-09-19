Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, renowned US Justice, dies at 87

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington DC.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 08:11 IST
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, renowned US Justice, dies at 87
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Image Credit: ANI

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington DC. Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the bench, developed a rock star status during her career and was dubbed the 'Notorious RBG', CNN reported.

She was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and in recent years served as the most senior member of the court liberal wing, consistently delivering progressive votes on the most divisive social issues of the day, including abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care and affirmative action. According to CNBC, the vacancy created after the death of Ginsburg enables President Donald Trump to nominate his third justice to switch the bench further to the right.

But Ginsburg told her granddaughter she wanted her replacement to be appointed by the next president, NPR reported. "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," she dictated to granddaughter Clara Spera days before her death. "She led an amazing life. What else can you say?" President Donald Trump said Friday evening upon hearing about her death. "She was an amazing woman whether you agree or not she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life."

Ginsburg had suffered from five bouts of cancer, most recently a recurrence in early 2020 when a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver. She had said that chemotherapy was yielding "positive results" and that she was able to maintain an active daily routine. "I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam," she said in a statement in July 2020. "I remain fully able to do that." (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ginsburg death ignites fierce U.S. Senate battle - and stirs Scalia's ghost

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs death on Friday kicked off a monumental battle in Congress as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invited President Donald Trump to promptly nominate a replacement, ignoring pleas by Democr...

McConnell pledges quick vote on next justice; Biden says no

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before the election cast an immediate spotlight on the high court vacancy, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly vowing to bring to a vote whoever Pres...

Philippines' Duterte keeps one metre social distancing rule

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to retain the 1 metre three feet social distance requirement on public transport to reduce coronavirus infecions, rejecting moves to reduce it to 30 centimetres 12 inches, his spokesman said...

Golf-Thomas battles to stay in contention at Winged Foot

Justin Thomas said he was proud of the way he battled to stay in contention for a second major title after a late rally in the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday helped offset a disastrous start. Thomas, the overnight leader, was slow ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020