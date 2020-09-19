Left Menu
China military threat is 'very real': Taiwan

China has repeatedly threatened Taiwan with invasion and has adopted an aggressive policy to intimidate the self-governing island.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 19-09-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 12:30 IST
China military threat is 'very real': Taiwan
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

China has repeatedly threatened Taiwan with invasion and has adopted an aggressive policy to intimidate the self-governing island. Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu recently highlighted that the military threat from China is "very real" and Taipei's preparation is also "very serious".

In an interview with Germany's DW, Joseph Wu said, "The threat is very real and therefore Taiwan's preparation is also very serious," he told DW. "We are trying to deal with the military threat, day in and day out." "We have been under threat for decades and therefore we have been watching out for China's military actions against Taiwan. Our military also trying to get ourselves prepared for a possible military conflict between the two sides. Military conflicts between the two countries are not what we want. But if this is happening then it is not in the interest of anyone at all," he added.

On Friday, China sent 18 fighter jets and bombers into the Taiwan Strait. "Those who play with fire are bound to get burned," Senior Col. Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense.

The drill comes as Keith Krach, the US undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, who arrived in Taiwan on Thursday, is due to meet President Tsai Ing-wen. The visit of senior-most US official has angered China.

For decades, the Chinese government has claimed authority over Taiwan. Though Taiwan is not recognised by the UN, its government maintains a relationship with the US and does not accept the Chinese authority. (ANI)

