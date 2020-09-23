Left Menu
No intention to fight either 'cold or hot war' with any country: Xi Jinping

China has no intention to fight either a "cold war or a hot war" with any country and will continue to hold negotiations to resolve disputes, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

ANI | New York | Updated: 23-09-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 00:35 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

China has no intention to fight either a "cold war or a hot war" with any country and will continue to hold negotiations to resolve disputes, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday. "We have no intention to fight either a cold war or a hot one with any country. We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation. We will now seek to develop only ourselves or engage in zero-sum game," Xi said in a pre-recorded statement played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The comments come in the backdrop of worsening tensions between the US and China, wherein Washington has stepped up its attack on Beijing over a host of issues including handling of COVID-19 outbreak, trade war and so on. It also comes as China and India are locked in a standoff at several points in eastern Ladakh. During his address, Xi said that China spoke about the COVID-19 outbreak, saying that "we should put people and life first" and the spread of the virus must be contained.

"Facing the virus, we should put people and life first. We should mobilise all resources to make a science-based and targeted response. No case should be missed and no patient should be left untreated. The spread of the virus must be contained," he said. The Chinese President asserted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) should be given a "leading role" and called for a global response to tackle the pandemic. He also said that "any attempt of politicising the issue or stigmatisation must be rejected", in an apparent rebuke to US President Donald Trump, who has accused WHO and China of covering up the severity of the outbreak in the initial stages.

This year, the annual UN General Assembly is being held in a virtual format in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The General Debate will run from September 22 to 29. Xi said that China has developed several COVID-19 vaccines which are in Phase 3 clinical trials, adding that "When their development is completed and they are available for use, these vaccines will be made a global public good, and they will be provided to other developing countries on a priority basis."

The Chinese President said that "we will not pursue development behind closed doors". "China should pursue open and inclusive development and remain committed to building an open world economy," he said.

Xi asserted that the country should say no to unilateralism and protectionism and work to ensure the stable and smooth functioning of global industrial and supply chains.

