Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renowned wildlifer Raj Singh unveils Luxury Cruise for untouched destinations along Indian rivers

People may have heard about luxury sea cruising but courtesy Antara Cruises, luxury river cruising while keeping environmental sustainability in mind, is now the new norm in India these days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:21 IST
Renowned wildlifer Raj Singh unveils Luxury Cruise for untouched destinations along Indian rivers
Antara Cruises unveils its Luxury River Cruises. Image Credit: ANI

People may have heard about luxury sea cruising but courtesy Antara Cruises, luxury river cruising while keeping environmental sustainability in mind, is now the new norm in India these days. Renowned Indian wildlifer and author, Raj Singh and luxury hospitality industry leader Hemant Mediratta recently launched the Antara Luxury River Cruises.

Luxury river cruising is relatively a new concept in India with tremendous scope for experiential discovery of both, the known and the untouched destinations of the country. Since its launch, the brand has been extremely well received by the well-heeled luxury traveler who seeks a seamless holiday experience. The lavish 'All Suite' cruises take you to untouched destinations along the Indian rivers while the customer experiences the 'all-inclusive' warm, personalized and unmatched hospitality.

"We are extremely delighted to have Hemant on board, he comes with rich experience of building organizations and expanding and developing new markets for us. I am sure he will add tremendous value towards the growth of Antara Cruises," Raj Singh, Founder and Chairman of the group said. As the world continues to address the challenges pertaining to COVID-19, Mediratta said, "The true spirit of Antara is built around serving from the heart, nurturing strong relationships with our guests, partners, colleagues and our communities. We do this by being responsible in our actions and to this effect have introduced 'ANTARA ASSURE' heightened hygiene, health and safety protocol that has been implemented based on local and international health experts and authorities to offer a comforting and enjoyable experience to our guests and a safe workplace for our team members."

The 'all-suite' offering, French balconies, expansive social spaces, plush on-board amenities, unique gastronomy experiences, wellness, sunrise yoga, activities on-board, and excursions make Antara cruises a perfect venue for pre-wedding retreats, milestone events like anniversaries, birthdays, spiritual retreats and family reunion while sailing on the Ganges. The ships are currently stationed in Kolkata, follow the course of the holy river up to Varanasi and have itineraries available for bespoke charters from 2-11 nights itinerary. (ANI)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese company says coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021

A Chinese pharmaceutical company on Thursday said the coronavirus vaccine it is developing should be ready by early 2021 for distribution worldwide, including the United States. Yin Weidong, the CEO of SinoVac, vowed to apply to the US Food...

UAE, Israeli cyber chiefs discuss joining forces to combat common threats

The United Arab Emirates and Israel share threats to their national online networks, the Israeli cyber-security chief said on Thursday in a rare public discussion of potential cooperation with his counterpart following the normalisation of ...

Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer Sivasankar appears

The National Investigation Agency probing the gold smuggling case in Kerala on Thursday questioned suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar for nine hours, two months after he was quizzed by the agency twice in connection with the sensatio...

UK 'Love Island' star calls for revenge porn threats to be made a crime

A British reality TV star who became a victim of revenge porn urged the government on Thursday to introduce a law making it a crime to threaten to share intimate images or videos.Ive been a victim of revenge porn twice ... and it was one of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020