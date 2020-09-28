Trump suggests for pre-debate 'drug test'

US President Donald Trump has once again suggested that he and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should be tested for drugs before the upcoming debate between the two candidates. In a tweet, which comes just two days before the debate, Trump strongly demanded a drug test.

"I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record-setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???" Trump tweeted. The US President has been demanding that Biden should undergo a drug test ahead of the debate scheduled for September 29.

Meanwhile, Trump had earlier said that he would seek a "friendly transition" should he emerge defeated from the country's presidential election on November 3, although the incumbent president added that the only way he could lose is if there is "mischief" in the ballot process. Trump made the comments during a campaign rally in Newport News, Virginia, saying that he wants a smooth handover of power to Biden should the latter win at the polls. (ANI)