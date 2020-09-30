Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Denmark agree to finalise bilateral broad-based trade, investment agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen agreed to work towards an early conclusion of the bilateral broad-based trade and investment agreement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:53 IST
India, Denmark agree to finalise bilateral broad-based trade, investment agreement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at India-Denmark virtual summit. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen agreed to work towards an early conclusion of the bilateral broad-based trade and investment agreement. In the first virtual summit on September 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen agreed to elevate India-Denmark relations to a Green Strategic Partnership.

Responding to a question on EU-India free trade agreement (FTA), Neeta Bhushan, Joint Secretary (Central Europe), said, "It was agreed that both sides will work to an early conclusion of the bilateral broad-based trade and investment agreement." She further shared details about the discussion on COVID-19 by the two Prime Ministers.

"The Danish Prime Minister said that the scale at which it is being handled in India cannot be imagined and she expressed deep appreciation for our Prime Minister's leadership in that context. On the issue of vaccine, it was mentioned that collaboration between like-minded countries will help to meet the challenges of this pandemic and India is well known for its pharmaceutical capabilities, and we are working in the field of vaccine development as well." During the summit, Prime Minister Modi stated that the Green Strategic Partnership was a new age partnership and will add a new dimension to bilateral relations between the two countries. "This will help to expand economic relations and green growth, and strengthen cooperation on addressing global challenges; with a focus on the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the climate change goals," he said.

Bhushan said that Prime Minister Modi proposed setting up of India-Denmark Green Energy Park in areas where there are large numbers of Danish companies. "Our Prime Minister stated that the concept of the circular economy should be added and a time-bound action plan needs to be drawn up. He proposed setting up "India-Denmark Green Energy Park in areas where there are large numbers of Danish companies. He also proposed setting up of India Denmark Skill Institute so that the Danish companies will be able to get skilled manpower as per their requirement. Both sides mentioned the strong trade and investment links," she said.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Denmark's decision to join the International Solar Alliance. PM Modi also invited the Danish counterpart to visit India soon, Bhushan added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Italian Senate halts after two members test COVID-positive

The Italian Senate suspended all parliamentary activity on Wednesday after two members from the co-ruling 5-Star Movement fell ill with COVID-19. Marco Croatti and Francesco Mollame wrote on Facebook that they had gone into quarantine.Croat...

Flooding devastates farms in parts of Sudan - U.N.

Record floods in Sudan have affected nearly one third of cultivated land and about 3 million people from agricultural households, worsening already acute levels of food insecurity, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Wednesda...

Libyan rivals conclude talks on key security and military issues

Police and military officers from the UN-recognized Government of National Accord GNA and the rival Libyan National Army LNA met in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada for talks facilitated by the mission. Security and Military Direct...

Hindu Munnani founder Ramagopalan no more

Hindu Munnani founder convenor Ramagopalan, known for popularising Ganesh Chaturthi puja and immersion festival in Tamil Nadu, died here on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the organisation said. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020