The CNN, which has been infamously called as "fake news" by US President Donald Trump, landed in trouble when it specified Singapore as "not a country".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:06 IST
CNN publishes chart mentioning Singapore as 'not a country', later removes it
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The CNN, which has been infamously called as "fake news" by US President Donald Trump, landed in trouble when it specified Singapore as "not a country". According to a report by AsiaOne, CNN had published an article by veteran journalist Stephen Collinson wherein he had critiqued Trump's attempts to downplay the virus and the irresponsible approach to handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, among other questionable issues concerning the president's administration.

However, the article showed a chart showing the key countries with fewer new COVID-19 cases that the White House in past 24 hours had Singapore mentioned as "not a country". The fault was pointed out by the netizens. Among the other faults highlighted were -- Papua spelt as Papau, Sint Maarten as a sovereign country though it actually is a part of the Kingdom of Netherlands.

AsiaOne further reported that CNN has removed the chart with a correction note "A chart previously published in this article incorrectly stated Singapore was not a country. The chart has been removed". (ANI)

