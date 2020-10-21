PM Modi speaks to South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, discusses diversification of international value chains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke on phone with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and reviewed important global developments including the progress in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing diversification of international value chains. A PMO release said that the two leaders also reviewed the need to preserve a transparent, rules-based global trading order and the important role of WTO.

"The two leaders reviewed important global developments including the progress of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing diversification of international value chains, the need to preserve a transparent, development-oriented and rules-based global trading order, and the important role of the World Trade Organisation," the release said. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on these and to further accelerate bilateral cooperation in all areas. (ANI)