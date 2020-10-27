Left Menu
Pompeo, Esper, PM Modi discuss security, defence cooperation

The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed several issues of regional and global concern, including the COVID-19 response, security, and defence cooperation, and shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The US Secretaries of State and Defense Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed several issues of regional and global concern, including the COVID-19 response, security, and defence cooperation, and shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific region. "Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Modi welcomed the warm and close relationship between our countries, which is rooted in our vibrant democratic traditions and fostered by strong ties between our citizens," said Cale Brown, the US's Principal Deputy Spokesperson.

He added, "Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Modi discussed several issues of regional and global concern on which the United States and India collaborate, including COVID-19 response, security and defense cooperation, and shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific." The Secretary and the Prime Minister pledged to further strengthen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership to ensure better security and prosperity of both the countries, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world, the spokesperson added.

After meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Pompeo said in a tweet, "Warm conversation today with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. Our close relationship, which is rooted in our vibrant democratic traditions and fostered by the free and open exchange between our peoples, is beneficial for the world." PM Modi also expressed pleasure with the "tremendous progress made in India-US relations and the results of the third 2+2 dialogue".

"Pleasure meeting @SecPompeo and @EsperDoD. Happy to see tremendous progress made in India-US relations and the results of the third 2+2 dialogue. Our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership stands on a firm foundation of shared principles and common strategic interests," he said. Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Esper, who had arrived in India on Monday for the first leg of four nations' tour, left for Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia late on Tuesday.

The 2+2 India-US ministerial dialogue was held among Pompeo, Esper, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

