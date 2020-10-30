Madagascar PM, ministers meets Indian envoy; reviews bilateral relations

Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay headed a meeting to review the relations between India and Madagascar, which was attended by Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar and several Madagascar cabinet ministers including Foreign Minister Henry Rabary-Njaka and Defence Minister Rasolofonirina Beni Xavier. "Prime Minister of Madagascar @NtsayC took a meeting today to review the bilateral relations between India Flag of India and Madagascar Flag of Madagascar which was attended by Ambassador @theabhayk and several cabinet ministers including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister," tweeted Indian embassy here.

According to the Indian Embassy, as many as 18 MoUs are under discussion between India and Madagascar as there is a mutual desire to upgrade the ties between the two countries. In December 2019, the Ministry of External Affairs had shifted Madagascar from its East and South Africa division to the Indian Ocean Region Division, which deals with the countries like Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles.

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Madagascar in March 2018, during which a defence cooperation agreement was signed between the two countries. Defence Minister of Madagascar visited India in February 2020 to attend the DefExpo in Lucknow and had a meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged greetings on Twitter on the occasion of the Independence Day of India this year.