Over 95 million Americans voted early in US Presidential election

A day ahead of the scheduled US Presidential election, more than 95 million US citizens have cast their votes, the US Elections Project revealed on Monday. As per the data, a total of 95,027,832 Americans have voted early.

While 34,576,166 votes were cast in person, 60,451,666 people sent their ballots by mail. According to Al Jazeera, the ballots cast in early voting represent 68.9 per cent of all votes counted in 2016, although overall turnout is expected to be higher than four years ago.

The US Presidential election will be held on November 3 where the Presidential candidates are Donald Trump and Joe Biden. (ANI)