Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign Secy Shringla calls on UK acting NSA David Quarrey, review India-UK growing cooperation

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Wednesday called on UK's Acting National Security Advisor (NSA) David Quarrey wherein they reviewed the progress of India-UK growing cooperation in several issues.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:52 IST
Foreign Secy Shringla calls on UK acting NSA David Quarrey, review India-UK growing cooperation
Foreign Secretary Harsh Harsh V Shringla with UK's Acting NSA David Quarrey. (Photo credit: Twitter/India in UK). Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Wednesday called on UK's Acting National Security Advisor (NSA) David Quarrey wherein they reviewed the progress of India-UK growing cooperation in several issues. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on #UK Acting #NSA@DavidQuarrey. They reviewed progress of #IndiaUK growing cooperation in security sector, fight against international terrorism and new & emerging threats and challenges," India in UK tweeted.

Shringla had on Tuesday arrived in London to take forward the India-UK strategic partnership. In a Twitter post, the Embassy stated that Shringla's visit was a part of India's continuing international engagement and diplomatic outreach in spite of COVID-19 limitations.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla arrives in London to take forward IndiaUK Strategic Partnership. Visit to UK is part of India's continuing international engagement & diplomatic outreach in spite of limitations posed by Covid19," tweeted India in UK. Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said India and UK had increased cooperation through several initiatives.

"India and UK have increased cooperation through the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and co-chaired by the UK," she further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

SC reserves order on Skoda's plea challenging FIR in UP over "cheat device" in diesel car

The Supreme Court Wednesday reserved orders on a plea filed by Skoda Volkswagen India challenging an FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh by a customer over the use of cheat device in its diesel car. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde sai...

Vatican investigating Polish archbishop over alleged cover-up of sexual abuses

The Vatican has ordered an investigation into the former archbishop of Gdansk on suspicion of negligence over sex abuse allegations, a month after the pope accepted the resignation of a bishop accused of shielding sexually abusive priests.T...

Punjab CM stages dharna in Delhi against farm laws, alleges 'step-motherly' treatment by Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday launched a dharna here to protest against the Centres new farm legislation and accused the BJP-led government of meting out step-motherly treatment towards the state. He said the farmers ag...

SAIL's October sales up 21 pc to 1.34 MT

State-owned steel maker SAIL on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent rise in its sales at 1.341 million tonnes MT during October 2020. The company had posted sales of 1.113 MT in the same month in 2019, the Steel Authority of India Ltd SAIL sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020