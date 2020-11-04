Foreign Secy Shringla calls on UK acting NSA David Quarrey, review India-UK growing cooperation

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Wednesday called on UK's Acting National Security Advisor (NSA) David Quarrey wherein they reviewed the progress of India-UK growing cooperation in several issues. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on #UK Acting #NSA@DavidQuarrey. They reviewed progress of #IndiaUK growing cooperation in security sector, fight against international terrorism and new & emerging threats and challenges," India in UK tweeted.

Shringla had on Tuesday arrived in London to take forward the India-UK strategic partnership. In a Twitter post, the Embassy stated that Shringla's visit was a part of India's continuing international engagement and diplomatic outreach in spite of COVID-19 limitations.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla arrives in London to take forward IndiaUK Strategic Partnership. Visit to UK is part of India's continuing international engagement & diplomatic outreach in spite of limitations posed by Covid19," tweeted India in UK. Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said India and UK had increased cooperation through several initiatives.

"India and UK have increased cooperation through the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and co-chaired by the UK," she further said. (ANI)