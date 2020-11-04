Left Menu
Virtual bilateral summit to be held between PM Modi, Italian PM on November 6

A Virtual Bilateral Summit would be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte on November 6, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Virtual Bilateral Summit would be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte on November 6, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday. India views Italy as an important member of the EU and values its positive contribution in furthering India-EU ties, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, India-Italy relations are marked by regular high level exchanges which saw incoming visits by Italian Prime Ministers in 2017 and 2018. Bilateral trade stood at Euros 9.52 billion in 2019. Italy is India's 5th largest trading partner in the EU, after Germany, Belgium, UK and France. "Several government-to-government and private sector agreements / MoUs are under finalisation and will be concluded on this occasion," it said.

"The Virtual Bilateral Summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship and exchange views on major regional and global issues of mutual concern," the MEA said further.

