MEA to brief foreign envoys on India's COVID-19 response tomorrow: Sources

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will brief foreign envoys on India's coronavirus response on November 6, according to sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:14 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will brief foreign envoys on India's coronavirus response on November 6, according to sources. This will not be the first time India will brief foreign delegates on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent months, India has provided medical assistance to several countries including its neighbours like Nepal. On November 5, India gifted medical equipment including X-ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units and anesthesia machines for two field hospitals of the Nepali Army.

During his speech in the recently held 75th United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how India has always thought about the interests of humankind and its contribution to the global fight against COVID-19. "As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. In India and in our neighbourhood, we are moving ahead with phase 3 clinical trials. India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the vaccines," he said.

In July, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda on Monday said, "India is often referred to as 'the pharmacy of the world' and this has been proved true especially in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when India continued to export critical life-saving medicines to the countries." (ANI)

