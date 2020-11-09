India welcomes removal of Sudan from List of State Sponsors of Terrorism

India on Monday welcomed the removal of Sudan from the List of State Sponsors of Terrorism and Sudan's normalisation of relations with Israel. "India's relations with Sudan are historic and special, and forged on the basis of shared values and close people-to-people contacts. We welcome the removal of Sudan from the List of State Sponsors of Terrorism and Sudan's normalisation of relations with Israel," said the Ministry of External Affairs in an official statement.

"We congratulate the Transitional Government and the people of Sudan on the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement, and hope that these positive developments will usher in democratic changes and contribute to enhancing Sudan's development, peace, security and stability," the MEA further said. India's relations with Sudan are historic and special and forged on the basis of shared values and close people-to-people contacts, the MEA added.

On October 27, US President Donald Trump had sent Congress a letter formally informing the lawmakers that his administration has rescinded Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, Sputnik reported. In late September, Sudan and the US had reached a deal on signing a peace treaty with Israel in exchange for being excluded from the US State Sponsors of Terrorism List.