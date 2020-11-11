PM Modi extends condolences on demise of Bahrain counterpart Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended condolences on the demise of Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. "My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with HM the King of Bahrain, the royal family and the people of Bahrain," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has died at the age of 84, according to the state media. He was one of the longest-serving prime ministers in the world. "The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness... who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America," the country's news agency was quoted by Al Jazeera.

His body will be repatriated from the United States, where he died at a hospital. Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa announced official week-long mourning during which flags will be flown at half-mast.