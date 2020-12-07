Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan ready to deploy military nurses to coronavirus-hit regions, says Chief Cabinet Secretary

The Japanese authorities are prepared to send medical staff from the national Armed Forces to the country's regions where the epidemiological situation is particularly difficult, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Monday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:52 IST
Japan ready to deploy military nurses to coronavirus-hit regions, says Chief Cabinet Secretary
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese authorities are prepared to send medical staff from the national Armed Forces to the country's regions where the epidemiological situation is particularly difficult, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Monday. "The Osaka and Hokkaido administrations are considering sending such requests. As soon as there are requests, we will be ready for deployment immediately," Kato said.

The national NHK broadcaster reported earlier in the day that the request has already come from Osaka Governor Yoshimura Hirofumi, who had asked Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi to deploy medical personnel from the country's Self-Defense Forces (SDF) to help treat particularly severe COVID-19 patients at a new health facility. Reportedly, the government is preparing to send SDF nurses to the city of Asahikawa in Hokkaido, to help the health staff of local hospitals to tackle the coronavirus clusters.

As of Monday, the Japanese health authorities have confirmed 162,917 COVID-19 infections and 2,259 related fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Gwalior, Orchha in UNESCO world heritage cities list: MP Govt

The historical fort cities of Gwalior and Orchha in Madhya Pradesh have been included in the list of UNESCOs world heritage cities under its urban landscape city programme, according to the state government. An official of the governments p...

Coco chips’ biz on augmenting scale in Sri Lanka despite Covid-19 pandemic

The sound of a coconut cracking open breaks the silence in Lavanya Nadarajas kitchen at her home in Mullaitivu, in the north of Sri Lanka.Small, white flakes fall rapidly into a bowl as 39-year old Nadaraja moves the broken half of coconut ...

China suggests dialogue with US as Joe Biden likely to take tough stance against Beijing

As US President-elect Joe Biden is likely to take a tough stance against China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said that Beijing and the US should initiate dialogue at all levels. Sputnik quoted Wang as saying at the meeting with the US...

ISI trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir, says Delhi Police

In a breakthrough, Delhi Police on Friday arrested five people with weapons and drugs that indicates Pakistans intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir. Five persons ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020