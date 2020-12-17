Left Menu
Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19, Sputnik reported citing French Presidency said on Thursday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:37 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron. Image Credit: ANI

"In accordance with current health regulations applicable to everyone, the president will isolate himself for seven days, continuing to work remotely," the press service added.

France is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus. (ANI)

