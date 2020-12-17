Macron tests positive for COVID-19
French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19, Sputnik reported citing French Presidency said on Thursday.
"In accordance with current health regulations applicable to everyone, the president will isolate himself for seven days, continuing to work remotely," the press service added.
France is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus. (ANI)
