Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi wishes 'dear friend' Macron speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished French President Emmanuel Macron a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:37 IST
PM Modi wishes 'dear friend' Macron speedy recovery from COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmauel Macron. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished French President Emmanuel Macron a speedy recovery from COVID-19. "Wishing my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron a speedy recovery and the best of health," Modi tweeted in English and French.

The French Presidency has announced that Macron has been tested positive for the virus. "In accordance with current health regulations applicable to everyone, the president will isolate himself for seven days, continuing to work remotely," the press service added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa unveils Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp city

Aimed at providing world class amenities and infrastructure and making it the best place to live, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday unveiled Bengaluru Mission 2022 to revamp the city in the next two years. After studying ...

U'khand Police arrests 2 men from Tamil Nadu for cheating people of Rs 12 crore

Two men were arrested by Uttarakhand police from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating people of Rs 12 crore after telling them that they had won money through a lucky draw in a popular TV show. The arrests were made by a Special Task Force of ...

Gold worth Rs 33.7 lakh, drone seized at Chennai airport

Customs officials recovered a total of 667 gm gold worth Rs 33.7 lakh, 50 cartons of cigarette, and a drone worth Rs 1.30 lakh in two separate seizures at Chennai International Airport on Thursday. Based on intelligence input, Abdul Saleem ...

COVID-19: 62 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Thursday reported 62 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 18,905 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin. There are 584 active cases as of now, it said.No death due to the infection was reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020