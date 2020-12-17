PM Modi wishes 'dear friend' Macron speedy recovery from COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished French President Emmanuel Macron a speedy recovery from COVID-19.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished French President Emmanuel Macron a speedy recovery from COVID-19. "Wishing my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron a speedy recovery and the best of health," Modi tweeted in English and French.
The French Presidency has announced that Macron has been tested positive for the virus. "In accordance with current health regulations applicable to everyone, the president will isolate himself for seven days, continuing to work remotely," the press service added. (ANI)
