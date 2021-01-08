Gas explosion kills 1 in Uzbekistan

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], January 8 (ANI/Xinhua): A gas explosion killed a girl in Khiva, a town in the north-western Khorezm region in Uzbekistan, the Emergency Situations Ministry said Friday.

The explosion occurred early Friday morning, it said, adding that the girl's body was recovered from the ruins and her father was hospitalised with burn injuries.

The main cause of the incident could be a violation of safety rules for using natural gas, the ministry said, adding that an investigation into the accident was still underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)