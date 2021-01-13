Left Menu
US House committee releases report supporting Donald Trump's impeachment

US House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday (local time) issued a 76-page compiled report supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump on "incitement of insurrection" charges following a riot in the Capitol.

US Capitol (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

US House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday (local time) issued a 76-page compiled report supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump on "incitement of insurrection" charges following a riot in the Capitol. According to the report, "Some have argued that given the little remaining time left in President Trump's term, there is no need to impeach him now. This ignores the precedent this country would set if we refuse to impeach and the remedy of disqualification that the Senate may impose."

"President Trump committed the impeachable offense of incitement of insurrection by willfully making statements that, in context, encouraged and foreseeably resulted in lawless action at the Capitol," it noted. "He set the stage for the Capitol attack in the months leading up to January 6th, and on that date, he exhorted the mob into a frenzy, aimed it like a loaded gun down Pennsylvania Avenue, and pulled the trigger," it highlighted while accusing Trump of "falsely asserting he won the 2020 presidential election and repeatedly seeking to overturn" its results.

"President Trump committed a high Crime and Misdemeanor against the Nation by inciting an insurrection at the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. The facts establish that he is unfit to remain in office a single day longer, and warrant the immediate impeachment of President Trump," the report stated. On January 6, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda.

The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election. The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office. (ANI)

