Vaccine Maitri: Indian Covishield vaccine consignment reaches Bangladesh

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday informed that two million doses of Covishield vaccines had arrived in Dhaka under the Vaccine Maitri initiative through his Twitter post.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:11 IST
Two million doses of Covishield vaccines arrived in Dhaka under Vaccine Maitri initiative (Photo Credit - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday informed that two million doses of Covishield vaccines had arrived in Dhaka under the Vaccine Maitri initiative through his Twitter post. "Touchdown in Dhaka.#VaccineMaitri reaffirms the highest priority accorded by India to relations with Bangladesh," tweeted Jaishankar.

A total of two million doses of the Covishield vaccine by Serum Institute of India were dispatched from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Dhaka in Bangladesh today. Earlier, Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet, "Next stop Bangladesh! Consignment of Indian made Covid vaccines takes off for Bangladesh!"

In line with its Neighbourhood First Policy, India has been rolling out Covishield vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles since Wednesday (January 20) to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

