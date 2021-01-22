Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong pushes for surveillance cameras in classrooms to monitor teachers' speech

In order to further clamp down on dissent against the draconian National Security Law in Hong Kong, pro-establishment lawmakers argued on Friday that surveillance cameras should be installed in Hong Kong schools to monitor teachers' speech.

ANI | Hong Kong | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:37 IST
Hong Kong pushes for surveillance cameras in classrooms to monitor teachers' speech
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to further clamp down on dissent against the draconian National Security Law in Hong Kong, pro-establishment lawmakers argued on Friday that surveillance cameras should be installed in Hong Kong schools to monitor teachers' speech. According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, an adviser to the Executive Council, Chief Executive Carrie Lam's de facto cabinet, suggested that placing CCTV cameras in classrooms would reveal if teachers had made "subversive remarks".

"The recordings can help schools monitor their teaching, and can also prove some innocent if they are smeared," Cheung said as quoted by SCMP. Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said the government 'clearly saw areas for improvement' in the city's schools following the social unrest of 2019 where pro-democracy demonstrators took to the city streets to protest against the authoritarian security law.

"If teachers are found to be incompetent in their posts, the Education Bureau will consider revoking their registration for the well-being of students, to uphold the professionalism of teachers and public confidence of the education system," he said. Lam said she aimed to rebuild confidence in a city beset by the pro-democracy demonstrations, adding it was "heartbreaking" that, among the more than 10,000 people arrested over the pro-democracy protests, 40 per cent were students.

"The social incidents also reveal that the law-abiding awareness of some young people is weak and that positive values such as mutual understanding and mutual respect are lacking," Lam claimed. This comes after the authoritarian national security law was imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong that criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison. It came into effect from July 1.

However, many countries have condemned Beijing for imposing this law citing that it clamps down on freedom of the people of Hong Kong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt's 11th round of talks with protesting farmers ends.

Govts 11th round of talks with protesting farmers ends....

Anirban Lahiri off to a fine start with 68 at American Express golf championship

Anirban Lahiri got off to a fine start with a four-under 68 and was lying tied-15th in the first round of The American Express golf tournament on Thursday. The Indian golfer opened with a bogey but steadied himself to pick five birdies and ...

Unlike other parties, we have 'neta', 'niyat' to take BJP forward: Nadda to workers

BJP president J P Nadda here on Friday said his party has a leader and the intention to take it forward unlike other political outfits, which he accused of being dynastic. He said parivarvaad dynastic politics can be found in all political ...

INTERVIEW-Olympics-World Athletics chief Coe confident Olympics will go ahead

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said there is an absolute, cast iron determination to deliver the Tokyo Olympics and the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and ability of athletes to train mean the situation is much better than when the G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021