Left Menu

Imran Khan's party allowed paid employees to receive funds, reveals document

In a watershed development in foreign funding case on Tuesday, a documented list revealed that Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) employees were authorised to receive party donations from within and outside Pakistan, reported Dawn.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:11 IST
Imran Khan's party allowed paid employees to receive funds, reveals document
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

In a watershed development in foreign funding case on Tuesday, a documented list revealed that Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) employees were authorised to receive party donations from within and outside Pakistan, reported Dawn. The document, available with Dawn, revealed the names of employees. They included reportedly PTI's telephone operator (Tahir Iqbal), computer operator (Muhammad Nauman Afzal), accountant (Mohammad Arshad) and PTI's office helper (Mohammad Rafiq).

The decision to allow the PTI employees to collect the funds was taken at a meeting held on July 1, 2011. It was attended by Saifullah Niazi, the incumbent chief organiser and an aspirant of a PTI Senate ticket; Aamer Mahmud Kiani, present secretary-general and former health minister who was removed from the federal cabinet; Dr Humayun Mohmand, who was recently appointed chairman of the board of directors of PIMS; Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, the party's former finance secretary and now Pakistan's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan; Colonel Yunus Ali Raza, and Tariq R Sheikh, reported Dawn. The foreign funding case pertains to Akbar S Babar's allegations that foreign donations were illegally received in the front accounts of PTI employees through Hundi, particularly from the Middle East, and siphoned off by the senior party leadership through cheques with no trace or record. Babar was the founding member of PTI.

He has repeatedly asked the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to investigate the private bank accounts of PTI employees which were illegally used as a front to collect donations. The committee continues to keep the PTI records and bank statements secret despite ECP orders. The records include 23 PTI bank accounts provided to the ECP by scheduled banks on the instructions of the State Bank of Pakistan, reported Dawn.

The scrutiny committee will meet on Tuesday (today) to decide whether to keep the PTI documents secret or not. The ECP has passed more than one order against the secrecy of the PTI record. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies aged 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, has died at the age of 76, her publicist has said. Wilson died suddenly at her home in Henderson, Nevada, on Monday. A statement confirming her passing did not state a cause of death.Wilson, a...

Tennis-Tsitsipas thrashes Simon to canter into second round

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas served up a tennis masterclass to veteran Frenchman Gilles Simon during a 6-1 6-2 6-1 thrashing to open his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday. The 2019 Melbourne Park semi-finalist barely broke sweat du...

Two bags of Assam Rifles’ ammunition stolen from truck on way to Shillong

Two bags containing nine firearms magazines and 180 cartridges were stolen here from a truck carrying arms and ammunition of Assam Rifles from New Delhi to Shillong, police said on Tuesday.The theft took place here on Sunday when the truck ...

Sweden's NENT eyes subscriber growth in 2021 ahead of U.S launch

Swedish media group NENT , a regional rival to streaming giants Netflix and Disney, expects strong subscriber growth this year after swinging to a fourth quarter profit. Shares in NENT, whose streaming service Viaplay is its biggest growth ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021