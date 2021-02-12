US designates 10 individuals, 3 entities in Myanmar-related sanctions

Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Thursday (local time) sanctioned 10 individuals and three entities for their association with the military apparatus responsible for the coup in Myanmar, amid sanctions targeting the leaders of the new government there. According to a statement by the White House, the US Department of the Treasury designated 10 individuals and three entities for their association with the military apparatus responsible for the coup.

Among these individuals are six members of the National Defense and Security Council, including Commander-in-Chief of the Burmese military forces Min Aung Hlaing and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar military forces Soe Win as well as four members of the State Administration Council. Under the new Executive order signed by Biden, the Treasury Department can also target the spouses and adult children of these individuals.

Moreover, three entities, including Myanmar Ruby Enterprise and Myanmar Imperial Jade Co., LTD. which are wholly owned subsidiaries of a conglomerate owned or controlled by the Burmese military, have also been designated. Furthermore, the US Department of Commerce is taking immediate action to limit exports of sensitive goods to the Myanmar military and other entities associated with the recent coup.

A series of immediate export restrictions is being imposed on Myanmar's Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Home Affairs, armed forces, and security services in response to their recent activities. This development comes after the Myanmar military staged a coup and overthrew a democratically-elected government, detaining several political officials and activists, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

Amid a one-year emergency declaration by the military forces, the police has also cracked down on demonstrators who are protesting against the coup. Meanwhile, the US will continue to work with our partners throughout the region and the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for overturning Myanmar's democratic transition, read the White House statement. (ANI)

