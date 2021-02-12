5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Tajikistan's Murghab: USGS
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on Richter scale jolted Tajikistan on Friday night, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.ANI | Murghab | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:35 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on Richter scale jolted Tajikistan on Friday night, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake struck at the depth of 91.6 km and its epicentre was located 35 km west of Murghab town in Tajikistan. It occurred at 10:31 pm (local time).
No casualties have been reported so far. The area of the epicentre is largely unpopulated mountain terrain.
Tremors were also felt in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan. In India, the earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi, NCR, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir too. Geo News reported that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Lahore. (ANI)
