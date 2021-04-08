Left Menu

China bans several border activities in Tibet

China has announced bans on 15 border activities in Tibet to "strengthen the border control" and maintain the security and stability in the border areas.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:31 IST
China bans several border activities in Tibet
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China has announced bans on 15 border activities in Tibet to "strengthen the border control" and maintain the security and stability in the border areas. The Chinese Defence Ministry informed that without a valid border pass or relevant approval, entering the border control areas, border zones, as well as specific areas, restricted military areas, forbidden military areas and areas with "No Entry" signs along the border, is prohibited."

According to the notice dated April 6, rejecting and evading border inspection is prohibited. "Organizing or transporting, taking in, or harbouring people without valid border pass or relevant approval to pass through the border control area are prohibited." The notice also said that "Surveying and mapping, prospecting, mining, logging, blasting, conducting scientific investigation, mountaineering, and other activities without relevant authorities' approval in border control areas, restricted military areas and forbidden military areas are prohibited."

"Carrying, transporting and disseminating prohibited books, pictures, audiovisual products, electronic products, etc., which may endanger national security and undermine national unity, are prohibited," it said. The notification also said without authorization, flying "low, slow and small" unmanned aircraft vehicles, and disposing unidentified aircrafts, flying objects, floating objects or other suspicious objects are prohibited."

According to the notice, damaging, moving and dismantling the facilities of transportation, communication, water conservancy, hydrology, electricity, surveying and mapping, border defence, and protection of land resources on the front line of the state (border) line without authorization are prohibited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s

Portugal on Thursday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination...

Google-backed nuclear energy firm TAE Technologies raises $280 mln

TAE Technologies, a California-based firm building technology to generate power from nuclear fusion, said on Thursday it had raised 280 million from new and existing investors, including Google and New Enterprise Associates. The company, wh...

President Biden announces steps to limit 'ghost' guns, plans to tackle assault weapons

President Joe Biden and his Attorney General Merrick Garland announced limited measures to tackle gun violence in the United States on Thursday, in what the White House described as a first step to curb mass shootings, community bloodshed a...

Astronomers discover dozen quasars warped by naturally occurring cosmic 'lens'

A group of astronomers have discovered a dozen quasars that have been warped by a naturally occurring cosmic lens and split into four similar images. Quasars are extremely luminous cores of distant galaxies that are powered by supermassive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021