Pakistan's Punjab govt extends smart lockdowns in COVID-19 hotspots

In view of the incessant surge in daily COVID-19 cases, authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday announced the extension of smart lockdowns, enforced in COVID-19 hotspots, till April 26.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the incessant surge in daily COVID-19 cases, authorities in Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday announced the extension of smart lockdowns, enforced in COVID-19 hotspots, till April 26. Citing the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, The Express Tribune reported that the cities with a positivity ratio of more than eight per cent would have a complete ban on outdoor weddings and all celebrations whereas shrines would also remain closed to visitors.

"Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh and Sheikhupura are among the cities with the positivity ratio of more than eight per cent," the department said. The department added that train service across the province would continue with 70 per cent capacity. Furthermore, all business centres across the province would be closed at 6 pm (local time) while they would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

"All entertainment venues across the province will be completely closed," the health department stated. The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the provincial health department also stated that 50 per cent of staff in all government and private offices would be required to work from home, all medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, laboratories, collection points, hospitals, and clinics would remain open 24 hours a day, reported The Express Tribune.

"Chicken and meat, fish shops, bakeries, general stores, flour mills, fruit and vegetable shops, bread ovens and petrol pumps would also remain open," the provincial health department added. At least 2,021 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Pakistan's Punjab during the past 24 hours. The country has so far reported at least 7,30,000 COVID-19 cases and 15,619 related deaths. (ANI)

Latest News

COVID-19: Olympic-bound Priyanka, Asiad champion Jinson Johnson test positive

Five track-and-field athletes, including Tokyo Olympics-bound 20km race walker Priyanka Goswami, and a member of the support staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of Indias Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.Asian G...

Erdogan says turkey remains committed to full EU membership

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey remains committed to full membership in the European Union, for which it is a candidate country despite strains in recent years. Last month the EU opened the door to begin modernising a c...

Canada's progress against COVID-19 is being threatened by new variants - PM Trudeau

The progress Canada has made against COVID-19 is being threatened by the spread of more contagious and dangerous variants, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday in notably downbeat remarks.The situation were facing with COVID-19 rem...

Govt not going for lockdowns in big way, says Sitharaman amid COVID wave

Amid surging coronavirus cases in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made it clear that the government would not go for lockdowns in a big way and only resort to local containment.In a virtual meeting with World Bank Grou...
