Chinese ambassador to Sweden under fire over 'threats' to journalist

Gui Congyou, Ambassador of China to Sweden, is under fire after he sent a series of threatening emails to a Swedish journalist following the latter's statement on Beijing's policies, particularly regarding Xinjiang.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:16 IST
Gui Congyou, Ambassador of China to Sweden (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Gui Congyou, Ambassador of China to Sweden, is under fire after he sent a series of threatening emails to a Swedish journalist following the latter's statement on Beijing's policies, particularly regarding Xinjiang. According to Euronews, Swedish politicians have called for the expulsion of the Chinese ambassador.

This comes after Swedish freelance journalist Jojje Olsson, who writes for the newspaper Expressen, said he had received an email from the embassy on Friday. The message had accused Olsson of "moral corruption" and asked him to cease his Beijing-critical coverage or "face the consequences of your own actions", reported Euronews.

Olsson said that he had received four "threatening emails" this year from the Chinese embassy in Sweden over articles he has written that have been critical of Beijing's policies, particularly regarding Xinjiang, Taiwan News reported. Numerous Swedish politicians immediately called for the ambassador to be deported.

Last Saturday, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde had called the correspondence "completely unacceptable" but said Gui would not face expulsion as a consequence. However, China has refuted the allegations wherein the Chinese embassy in Stockholm wrote that the politicians had made "wrongful comments" which "we condemn and firmly oppose".

"China is a courteous and respectful country that believes in mutual respect. It is only when one respects others, will be respected. One who gives roses to others is the first to smell the flavour, but one who throws mud at others has dirt in the hand," Euronews quoted the statement. (ANI)

